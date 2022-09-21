Saudi: Fashion brands honour national day in unique ways

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has unveiled special collections of clothes in honour of the Kingdom’s national day on Friday.

According to the owners of Jeddah based brand Kaafmeem, fashion is an integral part of a nation’s culture.

“National Day is an opportunity to showcase our tradition and celebrate,” said Saleh, the designer of the companies speaking to Arab News.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Rs 1 cr fine for violating privacy through mobile phones

Designer Karima Saleh discussing the designs said, “Through its designs my company aims to support women in their ongoing journeys of development and progress as they pursue their careers.”

“The layers of the earth from which petrol is extracted were undoubtedly the perfect sources of inspiration for the ULOO collection,” she added.

Wafaa Al-Jaffali, an abaya designer, said that in discussions of Saudi history and heritage there is no doubt that clothing and folklore are among the first things people consider.

Al-Jaffali’s collection also creates metal accessories designed to compliment the distinctive green color of the Kingdom’s flag in an innovative and contemporary way that it describes as unique to Lowar.

Al-Haddad said, Lomar celebrates National Day by creating specially designed thobes and abayas using certain materials and colors.