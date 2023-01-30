Saudi: Haj pilgrims can avail option to cancel companions

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that main Haj pilgrims have the option to cancel one of their companions once they have received their receipt for the package they chose, local media reported.

The ministry said the pilgrims cannot replace that companion with a new one, with the issuance of an updated receipt to the Haj applicant after confirmation of the cancellation process.

In addition, the ministry reminded that people visiting Umrah have a 90-day visa period and must respect the expiry date of their visa.

The Haj 2023 is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, which will allow for the number of pilgrims before the pandemic.

For the last two years, Saudi Arabia had reduced the number of Muslims allowed to perform Haj to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Haj – one of the five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims are required to perform at least once.