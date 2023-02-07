Saudi: Indian held for displaying ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ placard at Kaaba

KJeddah: The images of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading scores of people, donning a white T-shirt, hugging supporters, and chit-chatting with residents of the places he walked through during his 134-day Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country, overtook social media of users in India.

However, an enthusiastic youth Congress worker landed in trouble for holding a placard to support Bharat Jodo Yatra in Saudi Arabia.

Raza Kadri, a 26-year-old resident of Niwari district, near Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh, who is an active supporter of the Congress was detained for displaying a placard supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the Holy Kaaba in the background.

The action came two days after his photograph with the placard before the Kaaba in Makkah surfaced on social media. According to sources, security forces traced him to his hotel where he was staying along with other pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh and detained him.

Displaying any type of flag or placard is unlawful action in Saudi Arabia including at Islamic holy sites.

Unaware of the rules, social media and photo-click-savvy Indians sometimes land in serious legal trouble in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The Indian Consulate repeatedly caution their compatriots not to display any type of flag inside the Haram area and also, not pick items that are found on the ground.

The Indian diplomats have been urging Indians to comply with the local rules in this regard as there is an increase in cases of picking up unattended materials and displaying any flag or placard.

There is an increase of many folds of Umrah pilgrims from India most of who are unaware of local norms.