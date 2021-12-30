Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon negative behavior

ANI | Published: 30th December 2021
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

“Iran is a neighboring country for the Kingdom [Saudi Arabia] and we hope that it will change its policy and negative behavior in the region, and will switch for dialogue and cooperation. We are very concerned over the policy of the Iranian regime aimed at undermining security and stability in the region,” the king told Majlis ash-Shura on late Wednesday, as quoted by the SPA news agency.

The king also voiced concern over the Iranian refusal to cooperate with the international community on its nuclear program as well as over the development of ballistic missiles by Tehran.

Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iran remain strained over Riyadh’s concerns over the Iranian military buildup as well as Tehran’s support for Shia movements in other countries, especially the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

