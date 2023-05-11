Saudi King Salman invites Assad to attend Arab summit in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Wednesday, sent an invitation to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, to participate in the Arab summit next week, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This is the first invitation of its kind since the country’s war began in 2011.

Sirte summit in Libya in 2010 was the last summit that Bashar Al-Assad attended before the outbreak of the revolution in Syria in 2011, and then the freezing of his country’s membership in the League of Arab States in the same year due to the regime’s suppression of the demonstrations that took place against him.

King Salman sent an invitation to Assad to participate in the 32nd regular session of the Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on Friday, May 19.

The invitation was delivered by the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, during his meeting with Assad in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Syrian regime’s news agency (SANA) indicated that Bashar Al-Assad told the ambassador, after receiving the invitation, that “convening the next Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples.”

The call comes days after the Arab League decided to end the suspension of Syria’s membership after more than a decade.

On May 9, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.