Saudi King Salman orders temporary release of imprisoned debtors

Riyadh: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman ordered immediate temporary release of imprisoned debtors in private right cases.

He also ordered the suspension of the implementation of final rulings and judicial orders related to their imprisonment.

Saudi Gazette with reference to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the royal order included the suspension of the implementation of final judgments and orders related to enabling children to visit one of their separated parents.

