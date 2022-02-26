Saudi King Salman to gift 50k copies of holy Quran to Thailand

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will gift 50,060 copies of the Holy Qur’an, in various sizes and translations, to Thailand, before the holy month of Ramzan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The copies will be delivered in a ceremony in the capital, Bangkok, on Saturday, February 26, in the presence of political and Islamic figures, scholars and preachers.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, represented by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, will deliver the copies, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to deliver the gift to Muslims around the world before Ramzan.

On this occasion, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance the General Supervisor of the Madinah-based King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur’an, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh has expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince for their efforts and their continuous support for all works related to printing, publishing and educating on the Islamic holy book.

Al Al-Sheikh praised the increase in the complex’s average production from nine million copies a year to 20 million copies a year, which was achieved through the generous support of the wise leadership.

He also pointed out that the complex’s production till the end of 2021 exceeded 345 million copies, 320 million of which were distributed as gifts from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Muslims across the world.

When is the first day of Ramzan 2022?

The first day of holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022, Arabia Weather reported.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramzan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramzan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-ul-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.