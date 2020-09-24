Saudi king stresses continuous efforts to promote global COVID-19 response

24th September 2020
Riyadh, Sep 24 : Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed that his country’s continuous efforts to promote global COVID-19 response, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Salman said in an online speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly session on Wednesday that under the health, humanitarian, and economic repercussions of COVID-19, the world is facing tremendous challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the president of the G20, the kingdom has coordinated international efforts to curb the COVID-19 impacts and will continue to promote global response efforts to confront this pandemic and address its repercussions, he said.

The king also said Saudi Arabia continues to work to achieve security, stability, and prosperity in its region, highlighting that his country provides support to the peoples of the world, irrespective of their political, ethnic, or religious affiliation.

During the past three decades, the kingdom has provided more than US $86 billion in humanitarian aid benefiting 81 countries, he added.

Salman also expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

