Saudi-led airstrike hits Houthi-controlled camp in Sanaa

Sanaa: A jet fighter of the Saudi-led coalition forces waged an airstrike on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrike hit the centre of the 1st Armored Division Camp, which is located at the hilltop surrounded by densely populated neighbourhoods in the northern part of Sanaa on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Smoke and dust could be seen miles away from the military base and the residents told Xinhua that there was a powerful explosion that rocked the whole city.

On Wednesday, al-Masirah TV reported that the coalition opened fire and targeted border areas in the northwestern province of Saada, killing three and wounding 20 others.

The Saudi-led coalition has made no immediate comment yet, but it has recently intensified airstrikes on hidden stores of ballistic missiles used by the Houthi militia.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.