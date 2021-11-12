Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled military camps in Yemen’s capital

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th November 2021 12:47 pm IST
Sanaa: Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in and around Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit the camps of Alsoyanah, Alhafa, and Raymat Hameed early Thursday morning, the television said without providing further details.

According to the residents, a series of powerful explosions were heard following the airstrikes.

The airstrikes came hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching three ballistic missiles at a Saudi military base in the kingdom’s southern region of Asir. Riyadh alleged all missiles had been intercepted and destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.

