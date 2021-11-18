Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on camps in Yemen’s capital: Houthi media

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 18th November 2021 9:38 pm IST
Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza following rocket attack
Representational Image

Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.

The airstrikes came hours after the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International airport.

MS Education Academy

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button