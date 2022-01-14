Saudi-led coalition strike Houthi camp in Sanaa

The coalition said it targeted the transfer of weapons to the frontlines of Marib Province, calling on the Houthi militia to stop any such attempt.

Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 14th January 2022 12:54 pm IST
A boy is seen at the site of an airstrike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Sanaa: Fighter jets of the Saudi-led coalition forces struck a military camp controlled by the Houthis, in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the militia announced.

The airstrikes on Thursday hit the al-Sawad camp in southern Sanaa, which is adjacent to a public hospital, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement by the Houthis.

Meanwhile, the coalition said it targeted the transfer of weapons to the frontlines of Marib Province, calling on the Houthi militia to stop any such attempt, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

On Monday, the Yemeni government army backed by the coalition announced the liberation of the southern province of Shabwa from the Houthi militia.

The army said it is advancing to the southern districts of the neighbouring province of Marib.

In February last year, the Iran-backed Houthi militia began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.

