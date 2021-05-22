Saudi: Man arrested for trying to reach Grand Mosque’s pulpit during Friday sermon

Riyadh: The Haram security forces on Friday arrested a man who tried to reach the pulpit from where the Imam was delivering his Friday sermon in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah, local media reported.

“An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram attempted to enter the minbar of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Khutbah, the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody,” according to the official Twitter account of the general presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

VIDEO: Attempt by a man to approach the Khateeb during Jumu’ah Khutbah was thwarted by security officials on Friday pic.twitter.com/mFrNu5iUt6 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 21, 2021

According to the media reports, Imam Sheikh Bandar Al Baleelah was delivering his sermon when the man attempted to reach the pulpit while brandishing a stick.

The man, dressed in an ihram (the traditional attire of pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque) was quickly apprehended and legal procedures have been taken against him.

In March, a man with knife chanting slogans disrupted other worshipers after Asr prayers and attempted violence. He was arrested from the premises of the Grand Mosque, Makkah.

In October last year, Saudi authorities arrested a man in a speeding car who crashed into the outer gates of Makkah’s Grand Mosque.