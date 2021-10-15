Saudi man offers 1m Riyals to win his wife back, she instead asks for divorce

Riyadh: A Saudi man has offered his wife one million Saudi Riyal as a gift to persuade her back. But in a surprising turn of events. he was met with a request for divorce and money, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Arabic daily Al-Watan, the wife submitted a request for money. The husband agreed to grant her one million riyals within six-months as a gift to satisfy her, as he believed that the money would convince the woman in question to give their marriage a second try.

It is reported that the man granted the “gift” in a conditional capacity and not for any other reason. However, the wife violated the condition attached to the gift, and requested a divorce from her husband, alongside demanding that the requisite money be granted to her.

The judge in a Saudi court, argued that the wife’s right to the gift deserved to be invalidated as she did not deserve the gift on grounds of divorce and subsequently, she wasn’t willing to comply with the demands of the husband. The couple were delcared to be separated by the court and the wife did not receive the amount she desired.