Saudi man takes a ride on an endangered whale shark, video goes viral

The viral video begins with the man sitting on the edge of a boat, watching over a pair of sharks, while someone records him from behind.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 25th August 2020 5:26 pm IST
Saudi man takes a ride on an endangered whale shark, video goes viral

Saudia Arabia: A video of a man riding an endangered whale shark has left people on social media bewildered. The clip doing rounds on social media platforms has many in disbelief and astonishment.

The viral video begins with the man sitting on the edge of a boat, watching over a pair of sharks, while someone records him from behind. It then shows him jumping off the boat and landing on the back of the shark and grabbing its dorsal fin for support. The video was originally shared on Snapchat, before spreading across platforms.

The man who shared it on Twitter also gave more details. He wrote in a tweet, “The acrobat whale – is an endangered species of shark Its average length is 13 meters while its weight is 21 tons. It is one of the most common types of fish spread in the Red Sea, especially near the Saudi coast.

READ:  728 weddings were fixed in the Du Ba Du program of Siasat Millat Fund

This shark does not pose any danger to humans, and no deaths or attacks on humans have been recorded (sic).”   In the video, the animal seems incredibly calm and doesn’t appear to get agitated despite the approaching boat.

The whale shark is considered to be the largest fish in the sea and is listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Categories
Middle EastTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close