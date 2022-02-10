Saudi man wakes up after 6 months of coma, finds his wife remarried

Riyadh: In a strange incident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a man, who woke up from a coma after six months was surprised to learn that his wife had already divorced him and remarried another man, local media reported.

In an interview with MBC FM radio, a man recounted his story after a horrific traffic accident that left him in a coma for six months.

He had left his job before the accident and moved to a new city at the request of his wife. He further explained that his wife had filed a divorce case before the Sharia court, only two months after he fell into a coma. His wife justified her divorce application on the grounds that he was clinically dead.

“After I woke up, I was surprised to find that she had not only divorced me but also married someone else,” he added.

It is reported that the man is now experiencing severe psychological trauma as a result of this painful experience.