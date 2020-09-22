Saudi minister clears air on resumption of Umrah services

Dubai: Mohammed Saleh Benten, Minister of Hajj and Umrah on Monday clarified that Saudi Arabia will lift the suspension of Umrah services and visits to the holy sites in a phased manner. Umrah services have been closed for nine months due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Gulf News quoted Saleh Benten as saying, “The gradual resumption of Umrah and visits to the holy sites will rely on technical solutions that enable companies providing Umrah services to further improve their services as well as to promote themselves locally and globally.” He informed this while addressing the second virtual forum that aims to enrich the experience of Umrah pilgrims.

More than 30 local and international companies, through an electronic pathway, will provide services to pilgrims. With their merger, Umrah companies will become stronger and more capable of providing high-quality services for some 16 million domestic and foreign Umrah pilgrims annually, said the minister.

The minister hoped to serve 30 million pilgrims annually by the year 2030.