Saudi National Day performances to feature 11 international stars

Jeddah: The three days Saudi National Day celebration which began on Thursday to end on Saturday. On its 90th National Day, The country hosted its first concerts since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with a series of performances featuring 11 stars from across the Arab world.

Saudi National Day is a public holiday since 2007, after renaming the country from the “Kingdom of Nejd Hejaz” to the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, on September 23, 1932.

Emirati singer Ahlam, who had performed in the Saudi National Day celebrations, began to cry after sending a message to her fans, who did not attend the concert amid the pandemic.

Ahlam began to cry after sending a message to her fans. She said that for an artist-audience are crown of their heads. She said that even if they have sweet voices and a sweet presence and sweet songs, but the audience is important Ahlam also prayed that the pandemic must end and she meets all her fans again.

Saudi National Day events started on September 23 and would end on September 26

On the Saudi National Day occasion, the kingdom hosts several concerts performed by Arab world stars over five days at the King Abdullah Sports City.

This year The Saudi Intthe concerts are will feature Rashed Al Majed, Aseel Abu Bakr, Majid Al Mohandes, Abadi Al Johar, Dalia Mubarak and Rabih Saqer.

Amr Diab, Angham, Mohamed Hamaki and Tamer Ashour are also partaking in the celebrations.

The series of events taking place amid the easing of COVID-19 preventive measures hosted Angham and Tamer Ashour on September 24 and will host Hamaki on September 25 at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City. Events will conclude with Diab on September 26.