Saudi national team players to get Rolls-Royce Phantom?

Doha: Saudi Arabian football player Saleh Al-Shehri on Friday refuted rumours that crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman was gifting Rolls-Royce Phantom to the Saudi national team for defeating Argentina during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Several social media reports claimed that each player from the Saudi national team was going to receive a Rolls-Royce as a reward for his performance in the match that the Saudis won over Argentina, with two goals to one.

Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2 – 1 on Tuesday, in what some are calling the biggest upset in World Cup history.

Unsurprisingly, Saudi Arabia was stoked with victory, even declaring a public holiday to celebrate the victory.

However, in a press conference held on Friday, before Saudi Arabia’s match against Poland, Saleh Al-Shehri, said that what is reported about rewarding Saudi players with Rolls-Royce cars is incorrect.

Al-Shehri: Our goal is to serve our country

A journalist asked Al-Shehri a question, “I heard that every player in the Saudi national team got a Rolls-Royce car as a reward after the impressive performance in the Argentina match. Can you confirm this news? And what colour did you choose for your car?”

Al-Shehri responded to the question with a smile and a laugh, saying, “This is incorrect and unfortunate. We are here to serve our country and do our best. This is our greatest achievement, and this is the reward for us.”

لاعب #المنتخب_السعودي صالح الشهري يلجم صحفي انجليزي حاول الايحاء ان لاعبي السعودية يلعبون من اجل المال بعد نفيه اشاعة مكافأة الروز رايس لكل لاعب.



الصحفي: انه امر مؤسف اليس كذلك؟



الشهري: نحن هنا لخدمة وطننا وذلك هو الانجاز الاكبر💪🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦

#السعوديه_بولندا

– pic.twitter.com/6uIT9fRggi — خلف الدوسري (@kalafaldossry) November 26, 2022

On Saturday, the eyes of the Arabs turn to the Education City Stadium in Qatar to support the Saudi national team as it plays its match in the second round of Group C in the World Cup Qatar, against Poland, amid ambition to achieve a second victory that leads it to the round of 16, after the historic victory over Argentina.

It is expected that the match, which will be held at 4 pm local time, will witness a large presence of Arab fans to support Al-Akhdar.