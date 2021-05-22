Saudi: One dose of COVID-19 vaccine dose not enough for immunity

Riyadh: One dose of the COVID-19 vaccine does not provide sufficient immunity against the COVID-19 virus, urging Saudis to adhere to vaccination efforts with second doses, the Saudi health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry’s statement came in response to a question about the importance of getting a second jab.

As reported by Arab News, health officials added that there are four vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The ministry said that it will be announced in time through state channels if another vaccine is approved.

The ministry added that the date of the second dose would be rescheduled in the event of a COVID-19 infection after taking the first dose.

Based on recent studies and recommendations, the ministry also said that it is generally acceptable for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that there is no need to postpone pregnancy.

The ministry further said that there is no risk in the process of breastfeeding and that it was recommended that the vaccine be given to breastfeeding women, as “the desired benefit outweighs the potential harm.”

The Saudi ministry of health on Friday reported 1,136 new cases, ten more COVID-19-related deaths. There are 8,775 active cases, 1,331 of which are in critical condition and the death toll now stands at 7,224.