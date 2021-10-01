Saudi: One lakh pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand mosque increase capacity

Riyadh: The Saudi authorities from today are allowing for more number of people to pray and perform Umrah at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Makkah. As many as one lakh worshippers and pilgrims will be allowed to enter the holy place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from that, the Saudi authorities are also now allowing 60,000 people to gather for the Namaz (prayer) congregation at the Grand mosque as well, according to various media reports. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on September 30 that the decision will be effective as of October 1.

The ministry’s announcement also that domestic pilgrims aged between 12 and 18 years, and those over 70 years can perform Umrah only if they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This is for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that the country has loosened restrictions.

The ministry also noted that the increase in the capacity of pilgrims will be strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19. Pilgrims and worshipers can get permits to perform Umrah at the grand mosque through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.