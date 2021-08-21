Saudi: Online store asked to refund over SR 500,000 to consumers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of commerce has directed an online store, which imports goods from China, to refund amounts exceeding 500,000 Saudi riyals to consumers due to delay in delivering the products on time.

The ministry received 735 complaints regarding the delay in the delivery of goods which went against the assurance given for delivery within the time stipulated.

A report by the Saudi Gazette on Thursday stated that the continuous follow-up by the ministry allowed a total of 211 consumers to get a total of 256,427 SR refunded for their purchases.

The ministry said that the store and customers reached an agreement according to which the store returns the remaining amount to the customers within a specified period of time.

The ministry indicated that it constantly monitors electronic stores to protect consumers’ rights and ensure that stores comply with the e-commerce law and its executive regulations. It also monitors all violations and imposes penalties on stores who aren’t complying with the rights of the consumer society.

The e-Commerce law protects all consumer rights, and gives consumers the right to cancel the order, if the store is late in delivery for more than 15 days from the date of the contract and right to refund the amount what consumer has paid at the time of purchase in seven days.