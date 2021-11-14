Saudi: Overseas Umrah pilgrims can get permits via govt apps

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched a new service to facilitate overseas pilgrims in getting Umrah and visit permits for Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah through government mobile applications—Eatmarna and Tawakkalna, the Saudi Press Agency reported (SPA) on Saturday.

“In cooperation with Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of a new service that allows overseas pilgrims to get permits for Umrah and prayer in the Grand Mosque, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque through ‘Eatmarna’ and ‘Tawakkalna’ Applications, SPA said in a statement.

#وزارة_الحج_والعمرة: إضافة خدمة إصدار تصاريح العمرة والصلاة والزيارة للقادمين من خارج المملكة عبر تطبيقي "اعتمرنا وتوكلنا".https://t.co/ICK7IuNERC#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/9ucBdiQfBC — واس العام (@SPAregions) November 12, 2021

Earlier, overseas pilgrims were issued permits to enter the pilgrimage centres through Saudi Umrah agencies. Permits can now be obtained without the need for these intermediaries.

The ministry said that the service will be effective through the applications just after registering on the Saudi “Quddum” platform.

The Ministry and SDAIA urged all users of Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications to take the initiative and update the two applications through Google Play, App Store, AppGallery and Galaxy Store.

On October 24, 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj announced that pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual.

On October 17, 2021, the Saudi Arabia government removed social distancing restrictions and worshippers were allowed to pray shoulder to shoulder in the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah across the Kingdom.