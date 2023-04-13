Saudi, Pakistani nationals win Rs 8 crore each in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: A Saudi and Pakistani national won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,18,49,600) each in Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) draw held in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday evening, April 12, 2023.

66-year-old Salem A, a retired IT consultant from Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, became a winner of one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 419 after buying the lucky ticket number 3516, which he had purchased online on March 27.

Salem was ecstatic to hear the news that he was now a dollar millionaire.

“There are no words for what I feel at the moment, but in one word, really, really thank you Dubai Duty-Free from the bottom of my heart. This came at a very good time,” Salem told Gulf News.

He is the 11th Saudi national to win a million dollars since the inception of the Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Second winner— 42-year-old Abdul Ahad, a Pakistani national based in Bahrain, also won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 420 with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.

Abdul Ahad, works as an administrator for a restaurant and has been living in Bahrain for the past five years.

He is the 24th Pakistani national to have won one million dollars since the start of the promotion.