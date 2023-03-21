Saudi: Permits not needed for prayer at two holy mosques in last 10 days of Ramzan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that it is not required to obtain a permit to pray in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramzan, local media reported.

The Beneficiary Care Service Department under the ministry made this announcement through its official Twitter account in response to inquiries in this regard.

The statement clarified that worshippers do not need to obtain a permit to offer prayers at the two holy mosques with the condition that they do not have a COVID-19 infection or contact with a person infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Haj revealed that a permit is mandatory for performing Umrah or visiting Rawda Sharif, and if a person is not confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 or has been in contact with an infected person, they can get a permit for the same through Nusuk application or Tawakalna application.

For those who plan to observe Itekaf during the last ten days of Ramzan, registration is open and will continue until the tenth of Ramzan, according to the statement of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

This year, Ramzan is expected to start on March 23 in the UAE, but the exact date is likely to be announced by the moon sighting committee on the night of March 22.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Eid holidays will be from Ramzan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar. The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.