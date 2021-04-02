Saudi police arrests armed man entering Makkah mosque

Riyadh: Saudi police on Thursday arrested a man with knife in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah where a man chanting slogans and disrupted other worshipers after asr prayers and attempted violence as well, the Saudi press agency reported.

The man was removed by the security personnel and handed over to Makkah Police promptly.

A spokesman for Makkah police said the mosque’s security officials “arrested the man immediately and legal procedures have been taken against him”.

President of the Haramain Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais condemns the incident which occurred at Masjid Al Haram and said: “The Two Holy Mosques are for worship and the performance of rituals, not to chant slogans.”

The man’s nationality was not clear.

No injuries were reported.