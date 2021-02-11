Saudi prince launches ‘Coral Bloom’ concept at Red Sea’s main island

Riyadh: The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the chairman of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), HRH Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, have launched the Coral Bloom concept at The Red Sea project’s Shurayrah island, on Wednesday.

This is designed to avoid disruption of the island’s mangroves and other habitats, providing natural defences from erosion.

As per a press release, the Prince said “Shurayrah Island is the gateway to The Red Sea Project so it’s important that it sets the standard in groundbreaking architecture and sustainable design, not just for our destination, but globally too. This is achieved by going beyond simply protecting the environment, to applying a regenerative approach.”

This beautiful island to house 11 hotels, which will be operated by some of the most distinguished hotel brands in the world, adapted to suit traveler expectations post-Covid-19.

The Red Sea Project which shall complete by 2030 will comprise as many as 50 resorts, 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.

The company has also created the world’s largest district cooling plant powered by renewable energy 24 hours a day to facilitate efficient centralized cooling across the island. It also will have the largest battery storage system in the world.