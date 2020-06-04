Saudi prince passes away; Royal Court issues statement

Riyadh: Saudi prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Thursday.

After the death of the prince, Royal Court issued statement. In the Statement, it was mentioned that the funeral prayer and burial will be held on Friday.

It may be mentioned that Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was a Saudi businessman. Abdullah also held several cabinet posts in the Saudi government in the 1950s.

Abdullah died on 8th May 2007 and was laid to rest in the Al Adl cemetery in Makkah.

