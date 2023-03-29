Saudi: Prophet’s Mosque cleaned five times a day during Ramzan

Riyadh: The Agency for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that it is intensifying its efforts to clean and sterilize the Prophet’s Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan, the Saudi Press of Agency (SPA) reported.

According to statistics released by the General Presidency, the mosque and its courtyards are sterilized five times a day, while the toilets are cleaned about ten times a day.

The carpets of the Prophet’s Mosque are cleaned five times a day with a total of 300 carpet sweeping machines, and its floors are washed with 92 washing machines using 1,500 liters of fresheners and 18,000 liters of environmentally friendly sterilizers.

Additionally, 2,800 cupboards for shoes are cleaned and sterilized daily.

The agency has also equipped 10,000 chairs to serve the elderly and provide comfort for visitors and worshipers during their time in the Prophet’s Mosque.

The agency said, through its various departments, that it works in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities to serve visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in accordance with the directives of the rulers, and to provide the highest level of services and improve them to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s vision 2030 in increasing the number of pilgrims and visitors.

300,000 iftar meals provided daily at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Every year, catering companies prepare for the iftar meals of the holy month of Ramzan to visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, serving around 300,000 meals a day.

Iftar meals are served inside the mosque and surrounding areas with a focus on maintaining sanitary conditions. Meals usually include dates, fresh bread, yogurt, water, and sandwiches.