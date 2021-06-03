Saudi ranks first globally in the govt, entrepreneurs response to COVID-19

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Thursday achieved a global first place in the response of the government and entrepreneurs to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the global entrepreneurship monitor report for 2020-2021.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first in the world in “the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic” and “the response of entrepreneurs to the COVID-19 pandemic”, while the Kingdom stood 7th in entrepreneurial progress in the world.

The report was issued in cooperation with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and entrepreneurship and the Babson global Center for entrepreneurship leadership (BGCEL).

The Kingdom ranked third in the financial leadership index after it was in 19th place due to the increase in financing opportunities of all kinds for emerging companies in the local market.

Saudi Arabia jumped from 35th place to second in the physical infrastructure index as a result of easy access to services such as: (office space, locations commercial, internet, and public services). In the index of ease of entry to the market, it jumped to third place after it was in 13th place.

It is noteworthy that Monsha’at (small and medium enterprises) works diligently to provide all the special needs of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, to create a promising environment that allows opportunities to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship and support aspiring entrepreneurs to start and prosper their business.