Saudi relaxes age restrictions for Umrah pilgrims within Kingdom

The age restriction within the Kingdom increasing to the maximum limit to 70 years from the previous 50 years.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 19th March 2021 7:58 pm IST
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has relaxed the age restriction for those intending to perform Umrah locally, according to the general presidency for the affairs of the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi (Saudi government agency).

 The age restriction within the Kingdom has been increased to the maximum limit of 70 years from the previous 50 years.

According to authorities, the pilgrim, within the kingdom, must be between the age of 18 and 70.

The age restrictions for the Umrah pilgrims—outside the kingdom must be between the age of 18 and 50.

Earlier, the Saudi health minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah announced that those who want to perform Umrah and Hajj this year are advised to take COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the age requirement, pilgrims will also be required to adhere to strict health protocols.

