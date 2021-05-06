Saudi releases detailed images of ‘Maqam-e-Ibrahim’ in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday released new detailed images of ‘Maqam-e-Ibrahim’ in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Masjid Al Haram.

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque documented the shrine of Ibrahim, which is located in the courtyard of the Mataf, adjacent to the Holy Kaaba in Masjid Al Haram with rare and new images with the latest photographic technology.

In a series of tweets through its official account the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques shares a number of pictures that show the shrine in a way that has not been seen before.

In its tweets, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs indicated that the shrine of the Prophet Ibrahim is “a ruby ​​from heaven.”

According to Islamic belief, the shrine stone and black stone (Hajr-e-Aswad) were brought down from heaven to earth and handed over to Ibrahim and his son Ismael to build the Kaaba.

General information shared by the officials is as follows:

Shape: a square, with the footprints of the Prophet Ibraham ( peace be upon him)- which are two oval pits in the middle.

Color: between white, black, and yellow.

Size: Width, length, and height are 50 cm.

Location: In front of the Kaaba Gate, 10-11 meters east of the Kaaba, in the part leading to Safa and Marwah.

The Presidency of the two Holy Mosques affairs explained that the shrine is an archaeological stone upon which the Prophet Ibrahim stood while building the Kaaba when the walls became too high. The stone lifted Prophet when the height was not within His reach.

On May 4, for the first time in history, Saudi officials revealed close-up images of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Khana-e-Kaaba in Makkah.

#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين توثق مقام سيدنا إبراهيم -عليه السلام- بصور نادرة وحديثة بأحدث تقنيات التصوير.



* وهو ياقوتة من ياقوت الجنة كما قال نبينا محمد -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: (الركن والمقام ياقوتتان من ياقوت الجنة، طمس الله نورهما، ولولا أن الله طمس نورهما لأضاءتا ما بين المشرق والمغرب) pic.twitter.com/sTzz3MgEI5 — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) May 5, 2021

Also Read For the first time, Saudi government releases detailed pictures of Black Stone in the House of God