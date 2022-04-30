Saudi: SAR 5L fine, jail time for violating people’s privacy

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday announced the imposition of a fine of 500,000 Saudi Riyals and one-month jail on anyone who is caught violating people’s privacy.

The Saudi Public Prosecution said that no one has the right to infringe on people’s private lives, warning that anyone who tries to infringe on any of it or harm it will be subject to criminal accountability.

As per the media reports, citizens and residents in the Kingdom have rights and guarantees established by the Shariah and other laws that protect their right to privacy.

The Public Prosecution explained that the types of privacy violations represent all types of activities that involve the misuse of digital devices, mobile phones equipped with a camera, and its likes.