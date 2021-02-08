Saudi shuts 550 establishments due to COVID-19 violations

Riyadh: Amid the surging COVID cases as many as 550 establishments were shut on Saturday by Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Out of the total 14,589 inspected shops, food establishments and public utility 2,960 shops were held for violating COVID norms. After which about 550 establishments were issued a penalty by the municipality.

The Kingdoms’ ministry asked the shopkeepers and establishers to focus on preventive measures, stickers on floors to promoting social distancing, providing sterilizers and temperature measuring devices at entrances of commercial establishments, and usage of the “Tawakkalna” application.

Citizens are asked to report on the number— 940, in case of any COVID-19 violation by any establishment across the kingdom, said a report from arabnews.com.

While thousands of Indians locked up in Saudi Arabia express ire over the export of COVID vaccine from India. The gulf migrants say that India’s gesture to not link vaccines to the flight ban show that the two countries are strategic partners and Saudi needs to be considerate to reduce the suffering of the Indian workforce.