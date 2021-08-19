Saudi signs deal with IATA to facilitate use of COVID-19 travel pass

Keeping the users updated with the COVID-19 situation in Saudi Arabia, Tawakkalna also shows digital immunisation certificates.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to facilitate the international use of its health passport issued for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

A joint operational protocol was signed to link the IATA Travel Pass app with the kingdom’s Tawakkalna app, which was designed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), the Saudi authority revealed in a statement.

The agreement aims to activate the use of the kingdom’s app overseas, facilitate travel eligibility, and guarantee the global approval of the Saudi health passport.

