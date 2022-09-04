Saudi singer Muhammad Abdu’s used tissue is on sale for Rs 6L

Riyadh: A tissue used and disposed of by popular Saudi Arabia singer Muhammad Abdu sparked widespread controversy on social media after it was put up on sale for SAR 29,999 (Rs 6,36,126).

The Al-Bawaz store in Saudi Arabia caused widespread controversy on social networking sites after it offered to sell the tissue paper that the Arab artist used in his last concert, when he performed in the city of Abha several months ago.

The online store published a picture of the tissue in a woman’s hand, with “Mohamed Abdu’s tissue” written on it, and next to it a small heart drawing.

The store offered the possibility of selling the napkin in instalments, where the required amount is paid in 4 equal instalments, at about SAR 7,500 (Rs 1,59,037) for each payment.

Social media activists traded the price of the napkin in a state of ridicule, because of its high price, as they saw it just like a used paper napkin.

Abdu started his singing journey more than 60 years ago, and his beginning was on the radio through the Baba Abbas program, which was shown on the radio. He is considered the first Arab artist to rise to the opera stage in Paris.

He wishes to sing in Palestine, noting that he sang in most Arab and European countries, but he wishes to end his life by singing in Palestine.