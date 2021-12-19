Saudi strongly rejects UN resolution on ‘sexual orientation’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has strongly rejected the United Nations (UN) resolution on sexual orientation and gender identity, adding that such terminology is against Kingdom’s history and culture, as well as the voice and legislation of many countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, said that God created man and woman, male and female, underscoring that what is not male and female is “against nature.”

Al-Mouallimi said that international democracy can only be practised if it is based on a moral foundation that respects the values and cultures of other peoples.

فيديو | #المملكة في مقر #الأمم_المتحدة ترفض وبشدة كل ما يناقض الفطرة وموقفها ثابت تجاه مصطلحات الهوية و"الميول الجنسية"#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/PxnDLKtYZy — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) December 17, 2021

He also emphasized that the divine nature, which God created from two pairs (male and female), and anything is contrary to the nature and instinct God created the earth and those on it.

“The imposition of values and concepts that are inconsistent with this divine nature is rejected by countries whose culture, religious identity, customs and traditions are very different,” he said.

Al-Mouallimi reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance towards non-agreed terms of identity and sexual orientation that contradict its historical Arab-Islamic identity conflict with the laws and legislations of many member states.