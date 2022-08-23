Saudi: Students to be taught financial literacy from next year

Published: 23rd August 2022

Riyadh: In a recent statement Saudi Arabia’s education ministry has said that students will be taught financial literacy in the upcoming academic year.

The latest course will comprise Investment, savings, consumption, income, credit and debt, risk management, and insurance.

“The financial literacy course targets first-year students of all tracks. Students learn financial skills and how to avoid making wrong financial decisions,” education ministry spokeswoman, Ibtisam Al-Shehri was quoted as saying by Arab News.

