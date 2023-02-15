Saudi to construct 3,000 buildings for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, announced its intention to establish temporary buildings, with over 3,000 units, for those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The director of the King Salman Relief Center in the Kingdom, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said that a team affiliated with the centre is studying the establishment of temporary buildings with over 3,000 units.

In his interview on the official Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel, he indicated that the Kingdom has distributed thousands of tents to those affected in the two countries, and is continuing to do so.

Regarding the future of aid, Al-Rabeeah, who supervises the management of relief aid for the two countries, added, “We will continue to help those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey for weeks and perhaps months, due to the great scale of the tragedy.”

فيديو | مشرف مركز الملك سلمان د. عبدالله الربيعة: سنبني أكثر من 3 آلاف مبنى مؤقت لمتضرري #زلازل_سوريا_وتركيا مع كافة المرافق الأساسية#نشرة_النهار#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/EzlVjxXMzD — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 14, 2023

On Wednesday, a tenth plane is heading to Gaziantep airport within the air bridge, under the supervision of the King Salman Relief Center, carrying tons of medical supplies, beds, shelter tents and food baskets.

فيديو | مراسل #الإخبارية خالد التميمي: طائرة إغاثية سعودية على متنها 100 طن من المساعدات ستتجه بعد أقل من ساعة إلى مطار غازي عنتاب التركي pic.twitter.com/Zks7LTAXmh — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 15, 2023

Saudi planes arrived in Turkey to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake disaster, along with a search and rescue team of 95 people, a medical staff of 55 people, a delegation from the Saudi Red Crescent, and representatives of the King Salman Relief Center.

Since the earthquake occurred, Monday, February 6, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the rest of the Gulf countries have worked to send urgent food, financial and shelter aid to rescue earthquake victims.

A broad popular campaign was also launched in Saudi Arabia to support the earthquake victims, including civil society organizations, media initiatives, and intense individual calls.

The devastating two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 has claimed nearly 41,000 lives so far and displaced millions in Syria and Turkey.