Saudi to grant citizenship to highly qualified foreign nationals

The move will contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th November 2021 8:26 pm IST
Saudi Arabia announces citizenship for highly qualified foreigners
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the approval of granting citizenships to foreign nationals with specialized skills in a number of professions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The announcement comes in line with the issued royal order to grant citizenship to certain high-skilled professionals working in specialized areas within the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sport and technical fields.

Also Read
Non-Saudis can now invest in real estate funds in Makkah, Madinah

It also comes in line with Vision 2030, “aiming to enhance the attractive environment in which human competencies can be invested and attract distinguished and creative people.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Over 1.2M litres of Zamzam water distributed at Grand Mosque

In 2016, the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, announced Vision 2030, an economic plan aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy away from traditional oil sources.

It is noteworthy that this initiative was proposed in October 2019 with the aim of attracting distinguished scholars, intellectuals, and specialists, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to what was stated in the Saudi government’s statement at the time.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button