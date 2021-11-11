Saudi to grant citizenship to highly qualified foreign nationals

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the approval of granting citizenships to foreign nationals with specialized skills in a number of professions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The announcement comes in line with the issued royal order to grant citizenship to certain high-skilled professionals working in specialized areas within the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sport and technical fields.

#عاجل

صدور الموافقة السامية الكريمة، على منح الجنسية السعودية لعدد من أصحاب الكفاءات المتميزة والخبرات والتخصصات النادرة. https://t.co/nE6purc3aq#واس pic.twitter.com/3nF7lbobvR — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) November 11, 2021

It also comes in line with Vision 2030, “aiming to enhance the attractive environment in which human competencies can be invested and attract distinguished and creative people.”

In 2016, the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, announced Vision 2030, an economic plan aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy away from traditional oil sources.

It is noteworthy that this initiative was proposed in October 2019 with the aim of attracting distinguished scholars, intellectuals, and specialists, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to what was stated in the Saudi government’s statement at the time.