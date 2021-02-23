Saudi to implement ‘Doctor for every family’; 2L beneficiaries registered

Riyadh: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday has started the implementation of the “Family Doctor for Every Family” program in the designated health centers in the country, said the ministry of health. As many as 700 teams were formed and 200,000 beneficiaries registered.

The ministry during the first quarter of 2021 aims to form 1000 teams and is working to increase the number during the rest of the year ensuring the quality and continuity of service and train medical teams, reported Arab News.

This program is an improvement in the way primary health care is facilitated by forming medical teams in each primary health care center. Each team includes a doctor and at least two nursing staff and the team will always be responsible for health care for a specific group of individuals and families.

The purpose of this program is to provide integrated and permanent precautionary and medical treatment facilities, and to adhere to and coordinate the provision of medical treatment to ensure that all people have good health and get the kind of services they need in accordance of their age, gender and health status, ministry sources said.