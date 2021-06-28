Saudi to inoculate 12-18 age group with Pfizer vaccine

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ministry of health (MoH) on Sunday announced to start inoculating Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for people between 12 to 18 years after it was approved by the Saudi food and drug authority.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved in the Kingdom for people above 18 years of age in December 2020.

The Saudi MoH said that this step comes as a continuation of its efforts to expand the vaccination process, after vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population in the Kingdom, according to progress in community coverage, priority categories, and the availability of vaccine supplies.

#الصحة تعلن بعد موافقة هيئة الغذاء والدواء البدء في تطعيم الفئة العمرية من (12-18) عاماً بالتاريخ الميلادي بلقاح كورونا "فايزر" وذلك من خلال حجز موعد عبر تطبيق صحتي. pic.twitter.com/Ecok7X8NzT — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 27, 2021

And the Kingdom recently began giving the second dose to those over 50 years old. On April 10, the ministry postponed all dates of the second dose until further notice to expand the administration of the first dose to those waiting to receive the vaccine. This strategy was implemented to ensure that a large segment of the community was covered with the first dose.

Those wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehaty and Tawakkalna applications.

The Saudi ministry of health on Sunday reported 1,218 new confirmed cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 483,221 people have now contracted the disease.

The Kingdom confirmed 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,775.