Saudi to resume distribution of Zamzam water from Today

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the resumption of the distribution of bottles of Zamzam water from the King Abdullah project in Kudai, Makkah starting from Tuesday.

This came from the head of the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais.

Sheikh Al-Sudais said the national water company, the official operator of the project, will open its doors to customers from March 23 to meet the growing demand for Zamzam water during Ramzan.

Al-Sudais attributed the decision to meet the increasing demand for Zamzam water in conjunction with the advent of the month of Ramzan, indicating that work will be at specific hours starting from 1 pm to 9 pm on all days, except Friday.

In March 2020, Saudi Arabia closed all outlets for selling Zamzam water as part of the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramh, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.