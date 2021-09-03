Saudi woman gets SR 2 mn compensation for being swapped at birth

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabia woman was compensated 2 million Saudi riyals for being swapped at birth with another baby, the Makkah court ruled in favor of her, local media reported.

A 35-year-old was born to wealthy parents in a government-run hospital in Makkah. However, the nurse who bathed the newborns accidentally returned them to the wrong mothers.

She was being raised by a poor family for over three decades.

According to the media reports, the woman feels different from her family members in terms of appearance and other characteristics, adding that she questions her ancestry. This prompted her to take a DNA test shortly after she was married to a family member in the family in which she grew up in.

The woman then filed a lawsuit in Makkah Court seeking compensation for the damage she had suffered, as it was revealed that her biological mother had died before she had the opportunity to learn more over the switch.

The court ruling concluded that she was therefore entitled to compensation of up to two million Saudi riyal as a result of the damage she suffered if she suffered with her non-biological family.

The other woman involved in the child exchange was also compensated 1.7 million riyals by an administrative court in Jeddah.