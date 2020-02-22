Saudi women break stereotype, join men at Baloot Championship

A+ A-

Riyadh: Women in Saudi Arabia made history by joining Baloot Championship (card game) in Riyadh for the first time. They played the popular card game against men in the hope of winning a SR2 million ($533,333) prize.

This is the first time women were permitted to join baloot championship. Ballot is a popular game in gulf countries including Saudi Arabia.

Last month Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia had confirmed that this time women will be permitted to play ballot for the first time. And now dozens of women stunned men by their outstanding performance.

According to Reuters, this time nearly two dozen women will take part in Baloot championship and women teams are taking on men teams.

According to reports, in the initial stages several women teams have defeated men teams and qualified for next round. However, many of them could not make for the next round.