Saudi: Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in 8-hr surgery

Riyadh: A team of doctors in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins in an eight-hour surgery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Yemeni twins— Salman and Abdullah, were joined at the pelvis and abdomen, and shared a bladder and colon.

The four-month old twins came from Al Jawf province, weighing a total of 8.6 kilograms.

The twins were in a critical condition and suffered from reproductive and urinary complications.

The surgery conducted on Thursday morning at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh under the leadership of Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, adviser to the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

The surgery was conducted in six stages, in which 36 specialists, nurses and technicians participated.

The parents of Salman and Abdullah gave their heartfelt thanks to the Saudi leadership and medical team for helping their sons, and expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality they received from everyone involved in caring for the boys.

This surgery is the eighth case of separating conjoined twins from Yemen.

Under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, KSRelief has so far sponsored operations to separate 55 children and studied 127 cases of conjoined twins, from 23 countries.