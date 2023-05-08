Saudi’s 1st Yogacharya Nouf Al-Marwaai to represent Kingdom at India’s G20 Summit

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first woman yoga master and chairperson of the Saudi committee for Yoga Nouf Al-Marwaai will represent the country on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India in September this year.

They have been invited to deliver a speech at the C20 programme, that will be held under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Land, One Family, One Future Through Yoga).

Through Al-Marwaai’s participation, the Kingdom coordinates various events and activities of the program to realize the G20 message of development, peaceful coexistence and the promotion of health and well-being through sports, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“I am pleased and honored to represent our dear Kingdom 🇸🇦 in the international forum of the civil society group ‎@C20EG within the G20 programs in the Republic of India 🇮🇳 2023 AD in support of the practice of yoga. I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership and His Highness the Minister of Sports ‎@AbdulazizTF for the unlimited support for women,” Nouf Al-Marwaai tweeted on May 4.

On May 2, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Nouf Al-Marwaai in Riyadh and congratulated for her work.

In turn, Nouf Al-Marwaai took to Twitter and wrote, “Meeting with the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs, Gov of India @MOS_MEA in Riyadh today discussing bilateral exchanges in the field of Yoga & upcoming Yoga activities during India’s G20 Presidency in @C20EG @iccr_hq.”

What is G20 Summit?

G20 Summits are held annually, led by a rotating presidency. It initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but has since expanded its agenda to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and anti-corruption.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India is hosting the 18th edition of the G20 summit from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi this year.