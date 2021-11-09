Saudi’s Buraidah city makes to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the occasion of World Cities Day announced on November 8, that UNESCO included the Saudi city of Buraidah in its Creative Cities Network (CCN) as a creative city in the field of gastronomy.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Al-Qasim Province, in partnership with the Heritage Commission and its branch in the Al-Qasim Province, the National Committee for education, culture and science, the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, and the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia succeeded in preparing the case for the inclusion of Buraidah city in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Buraidah city is the headquarters of the Governorate of Al-Qasim Province, and it is one of its largest cities. The city is distinguished by its diversity in nature, making it an attractive tourist site. It boasts 20 percent of the kingdom’s agricultural space. Therefore, it attracts large numbers of tourists to enjoy its historical and cultural attractions.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was among 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO creative cities network (UCCN).



Notably, since 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network aims to highlight the creativity of its members in seven areas: crafts and folk arts, media arts, film, design, gastronomy, literature and music. The Network includes more than 116 cities in 73 countries.