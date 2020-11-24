Saudi’s Crown Prince bin Salman served lawsuit via WhatsApp: Reports

Umera Riyaz

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly been asked to report to a US court for a lawsuit against him for the attempted assassination of the exile Saad Al-Jabri (Former Saudi Chief) Via WhatsApp.

The case was filed by Al-Jabri two months back. He claims that bin Salman had sent a hit team of 50 agents from his “Tiger Squad” to Canada in order to kill him. However, the Tiger Squad was seized by Canadian border agents at Toronto airport.

This incident took place in October 2018, after the assassination of a Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“You, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, are hereby summoned….”

A US Federal Court in DC today issued a summons to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to answer charges of torture via WhatsApp. It’s well known that MBS uses WhatsApp all the time. pic.twitter.com/LQVNHjQ8o8 — Liz Sly (@LizSly) October 29, 2020

Pictures show that the Saudi Crown was sent two documents; one in Arabic and one in English on September 22nd. These documents were related to the allegations from the lawsuit for the attempted murder of the exile Saad Al- Jabri after he fled to Canada two years ago.

The documents have been filed to Washington DC federal court. A computer forensic expert Thomas Musters told Middle East Monitor, “I was able to confirm that the Service Package and the Service Messages were delivered to each Alternative Service Defendant via WhatsApp, meaning that the message was successfully delivered to the recipient’s phone.”

New documents related to the case have come up. It is said that the documents were sent through Whatsapp messaging app because of the Crown Prince’s frequent use of the messaging app. Another reason for the use of Whatsapp was the app’s ability to show messages being sent, delivered, and read by users.

“The messages were opened by defendants bin Salman, MiSK Foundation (served through defendant bin Salman), Algasem, Alsaleh, and Alhamed,” Thomas further added.

Earlier this year the Crown Prince had also used the popular messaging platform to send a virus to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.