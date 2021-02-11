Saudi’s new LuLu store to have all women employees

Jeddah: In a first, UAE-based retailer LuLu Group is all set to have a store with all female employees. The new store of the retail group is located near the King Abdul Aziz University in Al Jamea, Jeddah.

The store which is to be operated by all-women staff shall mark the economic empowerment of Saudi Women as per the Vision 2030 reform plan.

This store is spread across 37,000 square feet and has almost everything to offer such as grocery essentials, fresh food, health and beauty, household and much more. The store is also headed by a woman Maha Mohammed Alqarni.

As per media reports, Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets, Saudi Arabia said: “Apart from introducing innovative shopping platforms, we are also proud to announce that this our very first store led by our female team, from the General Manager to the cashiers, which signifies our effort to empower more Saudi women in the workforce.”

As many as 800 women are employed in all the hypermarkets across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its imposed norms, an inaugural function was not held.

The LuLu authorities also stated that only those with registration with Tawakkalna App (An app to support government efforts aimed at countering Covid-19) would be permitted.